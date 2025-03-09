Tulane hosts McGhee and UAB

UAB Blazers (20-10, 13-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 11-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Tulane after Ja’Borri McGhee scored 27 points in UAB’s 89-80 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Green Wave have gone 13-3 at home.

The Blazers are 13-4 against AAC opponents. UAB averages 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Tulane is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.