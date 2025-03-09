Tulane Green Wave play in AAC Tournament against the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (10-21, 4-14 AAC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 9-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Wichita State square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Green Wave have gone 9-8 against AAC teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Tulane is eighth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Shockers are 4-14 in AAC play.

Tulane’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Green Wave. Kyren Whittington is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

