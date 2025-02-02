Tulane and Tulsa face off for conference showdown

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-12, 3-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-10, 5-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Tulane in AAC action Sunday.

The Green Wave are 9-3 on their home court. Tulane is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-5 in conference games. Tulsa is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Tulane scores 75.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 74.0 Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dwon Odom is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.