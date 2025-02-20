Tucker, Long Beach State Beach to host Matarranz and the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-13, 8-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-11, 8-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside visit Savannah Tucker and Long Beach State in Big West play Thursday.

The Beach have gone 7-5 at home. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West averaging 31.8 points in the paint. Jada Crawshaw leads the Beach scoring 12.0.

The Highlanders have gone 8-7 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Long Beach State scores 69.3 points, 12.2 more per game than the 57.1 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 56.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 69.5 Long Beach State allows to opponents.

The Beach and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Beach. Rachel Loobie is averaging 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.