Tucker and the Long Beach State Beach take on conference foe UCSB

Long Beach State Beach (13-11, 9-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-11, 9-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UCSB and Long Beach State face off on Saturday.

The Gauchos are 8-6 in home games. UCSB ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 2.2.

The Beach have gone 9-6 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

UCSB’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UCSB gives up.

The Gauchos and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Burke is averaging 10 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Savannah Tucker averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Rachel Loobie is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.