Tucker and the Long Beach State Beach take on conference foe Cal Poly

Long Beach State Beach (15-13, 11-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (13-16, 8-11 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savannah Tucker and Long Beach State visit Mary Carter and Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Mustangs are 6-7 in home games. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West scoring 57.6 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Beach are 11-8 in conference play. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 3.1.

Cal Poly averages 57.6 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 69.4 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (40.5%).

The Mustangs and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 13.6 points for the Mustangs. Carter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tucker is averaging 16.9 points for the Beach. Patricia Chung is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.