Troy visits Southern Miss following Harris’ 25-point performance

Troy Trojans (19-10, 12-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Troy after Denijay Harris scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 88-82 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Golden Eagles are 9-5 in home games. Southern Miss is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans have gone 12-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is third in the Sun Belt scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Tayton Conerway averaging 8.0.

Southern Miss makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Troy has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobie Montgomery averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Marcus Rigsby Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.