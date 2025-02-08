Troy visits Miami (OH) after Suder’s 21-point outing

Troy Trojans (15-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-5, 9-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Troy after Peter Suder scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 76-70 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The RedHawks have gone 10-1 at home. Miami (OH) scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Trojans are 5-5 on the road. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Miami (OH) averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 73.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 72.8 Miami (OH) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

Marcus Rigsby Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.