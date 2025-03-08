Troy Trojans play the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sun Belt Tournament

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-19, 10-12 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (19-12, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Marshall in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Trojans are 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Troy is eighth in college basketball with 40.3 points in the paint led by Zay Dyer averaging 7.0.

The Thundering Herd are 10-12 against Sun Belt teams. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Alasia Hayes averaging 4.0.

Troy is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 68.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 71.9 Troy gives up to opponents.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Brianna Jackson is averaging 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meredith Maier averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Aislynn Hayes is averaging 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.