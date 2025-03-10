Troy Trojans face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Sun Belt Championship

Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-9, 15-5 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (22-10, 15-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Trojans are 15-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Tayton Conerway averaging 8.0.

The Red Wolves are 15-5 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State ranks fourth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 8.6.

Troy averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State scores 14.2 more points per game (79.1) than Troy allows to opponents (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.