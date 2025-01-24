Troy takes on South Alabama after Conerway’s 23-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts South Alabama after Tayton Conerway scored 23 points in Troy’s 64-63 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 6-3 in home games. Troy is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars have gone 6-1 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Troy averages 73.5 points, 11.9 more per game than the 61.6 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Myles Corey is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.