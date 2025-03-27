Troy, North Texas meet in NIT

North Texas Eagles (25-8, 16-4 AAC) at Troy Trojans (21-13, 14-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces North Texas in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Trojans have gone 14-6 against Sun Belt teams, with a 7-7 record in non-conference play. Troy leads college basketball with 30.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 6.5.

The Eagles are 16-4 against AAC opponents. North Texas is seventh in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 3.4.

Troy makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). North Texas has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Brianna Jackson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaaucklyn Moore is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.4 points. Lampkin is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.