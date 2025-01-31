Troy hosts UL Monroe after Watson’s 22-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-17, 2-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Troy after Tyreese Watson scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 62-58 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 9-3 on their home court. Troy ranks second in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Tayton Conerway averaging 5.0.

The Warhawks have gone 2-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe gives up 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Troy’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 69.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.0 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 12.8 points, five assists and 3.2 steals for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.