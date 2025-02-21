Troy hosts Coastal Carolina following Battle’s 29-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-19, 2-13 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-10, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Troy after Jordan Battle scored 29 points in Coastal Carolina’s 87-78 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 10-4 at home. Troy has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-13 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Troy is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Chanticleers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayton Conerway is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Battle is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.