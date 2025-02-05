Troy faces Old Dominion, aims for 5th straight home win

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-9, 6-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (14-9, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Trojans play Old Dominion.

The Trojans are 6-0 in home games. Troy leads college basketball with 31.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 6.8.

The Monarchs are 6-5 in conference games. Old Dominion has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

Troy makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Old Dominion has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Monarchs match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Kelsey Thompson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

