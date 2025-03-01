Treadwell, Bellarmine Knights to visit Foster, Austin Peay Governors

Bellarmine Knights (17-13, 8-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-17, 6-11 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La’Nya Foster and Austin Peay host Skylar Treadwell and Bellarmine in ASUN action Saturday.

The Governors are 5-6 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 8-9 in conference matchups. Bellarmine is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Austin Peay scores 59.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 72.8 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Governors and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Governors. Foster is averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori is averaging 13.7 points and two steals for the Knights. Treadwell is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.