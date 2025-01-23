Treadwell and Bellarmine host FGCU

Bellarmine Knights (12-7, 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-3, 6-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits FGCU after Skylar Treadwell scored 24 points in Bellarmine’s 91-75 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. FGCU scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Knights have gone 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

FGCU is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game FGCU gives up.

The Eagles and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Maddie Antenucci is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.