Traylor, Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks host the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (14-5, 9-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (17-5, 7-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashlyn Traylor and SFA host Akasha Davis and Lamar in Southland action.

The Ladyjacks have gone 8-1 at home. SFA leads the Southland with 80.6 points and is shooting 47.6%.

The Cardinals have gone 9-1 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA scores 80.6 points, 23.5 more per game than the 57.1 Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Ladyjacks and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Ladyjacks. Traylor is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cardinals. Davis is averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

