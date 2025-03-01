Traylor and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks host conference foe Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (16-12, 9-10 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-5, 15-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashlyn Traylor and SFA host Tanita Swift and Nicholls in Southland action.

The Ladyjacks have gone 12-1 in home games. SFA ranks ninth in the Southland with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Traylor averaging 1.6.

The Colonels are 9-10 in Southland play. Nicholls averages 60.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

SFA makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Nicholls has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Ladyjacks and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elli Garnett is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.