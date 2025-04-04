Travis Hunter skips testing but catches passes from Sheduer Sanders at Colorado’s jam-packed pro day

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter skipped the testing portion of Colorado’s pro day on Friday but dazzled NFL talent evaluators by the afternoon while running routes and catching passes from Shedeur Sanders.

The Heisman Trophy winner is projected to be a top-3 pick in the NFL draft later this month and Sanders also is expected to hear his name called in the first few picks.

Colorado coach Deion “Prime” Sanders stuck by his proclamation that they should go 1-2 in the draft, although he didn’t say who should be the top pick. Most mock drafts have the Tennessee Titans taking University of Miami QB Cam Ward No. 1 overall, followed by Hunter and Travis.

Hunter and Sanders both skipped workouts at the NFL scouting combine and the Big 12 Pro Day. Sanders’ brother, safety Shilo Sanders, skipped the bench press and vertical jumps that began the day, citing a sore right shoulder but ran the 40-yard dash.

Scores of NFL talent evaluators descended on Colorado’s campus Friday for the Buffaloes’ pro day, which was dubbed the “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find Showcase,” a nod to one of Colorado coach Deion “Prime” Sanders’ mottos.

Guests look on as players take part in the 40-yard dash during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski

All eyes were on Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, the 21-year-old two-way star who had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, eight forced incompletions and four interceptions on defense while allowing just one touchdown last season when the Buffaloes went 9-4.

Hunter, who won the Heisman, Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff awards last season, wants to play both offense and defense in the NFL, something that Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, the last true two-way player to come out of college, said will depend on where he lands on draft night.

“It’s about what the team allows him to do,” Bailey told The Associated Press while watching the action at the school’s indoor practice facility. “When you call the defense out there, he’s going to run out. When you call the offense out on the field, he’s going to run out. But who’s your coach? What will they allow him to do? Where he goes is going to determine how those first couple of years play out and the opportunities he gets. He’s just got to get with the right team.”

One player not invited to the combine who stood out Friday was wide receiver Will Sheppard (6-2 1/4, 196 pounds), who posted an impressive 40 1/2-inch vertical jump. His hands measured at 9 7/8 inches and his wing span was 79 1/4 inches, very good numbers for a pass catcher.

In his only season at Colorado, the former Vanderbilt star had 48 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.