Towson visits Northeastern after Jegede’s 20-point showing

Towson Tigers (8-16, 6-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (2-20, 1-12 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Towson after Abigail Jegede scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 61-51 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Huskies have gone 1-9 in home games. Northeastern is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 6-7 in conference matchups. Towson is ninth in the CAA with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Khady Leye averaging 6.8.

Northeastern’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Towson gives up. Towson averages 58.6 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.7 Northeastern gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Tigers face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Staten is averaging 4.7 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies. Jegede is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 50.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.