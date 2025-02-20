Towson visits Elon after Simpkins’ 32-point game

Towson Tigers (18-9, 13-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (16-11, 7-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Towson after TK Simpkins scored 32 points in Elon’s 81-70 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 9-3 on their home court. Elon is the CAA leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 3.7.

The Tigers are 13-1 in conference games. Towson is eighth in the CAA scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Tejada averaging 5.5.

Elon is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Phoenix. Simpkins is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

Tejada is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 70.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.