Towson Tigers play the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on 10-game win streak

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 5-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-9, 11-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson comes into a matchup against Delaware as winners of 10 games in a row.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 in home games. Towson scores 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-7 against CAA opponents. Delaware is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Towson’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Camden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

