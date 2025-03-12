Towson Tigers and Northeastern Huskies meet in CAA Tournament

Northeastern Huskies (3-24, 2-16 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (10-19, 8-10 CAA)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Northeastern in the CAA Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 8-10 against CAA opponents, with a 2-9 record in non-conference play. Towson is 2-15 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 2-16 against CAA teams. Northeastern ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 26.9% from 3-point range.

Towson is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Towson has given up to its opponents (39.6%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Towson won the last matchup 67-51 on Feb. 22. India Johnston scored 21 to help lead Towson to the victory, and Alyssa Staten scored 15 points for Northeastern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists. Abigail Jegede is shooting 34.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 52.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.