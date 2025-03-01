Towson takes on Hampton following Williamson’s 20-point performance

Hampton Pirates (16-14, 8-9 CAA) at Towson Tigers (20-10, 15-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Hampton after Dylan Williamson scored 20 points in Towson’s 88-73 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers are 11-1 in home games. Towson averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Pirates are 8-9 in conference games. Hampton ranks sixth in the CAA allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Towson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.1 more points per game (72.8) than Towson allows (65.7).

The Tigers and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers. Williamson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

