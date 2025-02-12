Towson puts home win streak on the line against Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 5-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (16-9, 11-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Delaware trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 8-1 on their home court. Towson scores 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-7 in conference play. Delaware has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Towson’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Delaware allows. Delaware scores 11.5 more points per game (77.0) than Towson allows (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lowery is averaging six points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

John Camden is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.