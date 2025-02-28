Towson plays Campbell in conference matchup

Campbell Camels (16-10, 9-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (9-17, 7-8 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Towson in CAA action Friday.

The Tigers are 5-7 in home games. Towson is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Camels are 9-5 against CAA opponents. Campbell is seventh in the CAA with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Audrey Fuller averaging 5.3.

Towson is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The Tigers and Camels face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fuller is averaging four points and 5.3 rebounds for the Camels. Courtney Dahlquist is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.