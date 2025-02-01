Towson hosts Drexel following Williamson’s 27-point game

Drexel Dragons (12-10, 4-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-9, 8-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Drexel after Dylan Williamson scored 27 points in Towson’s 76-66 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Towson is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Dragons have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 6-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Towson averages 68.4 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 66.9 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 70.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 66.3 Towson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jason Drake is averaging 9.4 points for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

