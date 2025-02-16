Towson hosts conference foe Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-12, 6-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (7-16, 5-7 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khady Leye and Towson host Zaida Gonzalez and Stony Brook in CAA action Sunday.

The Tigers are 4-6 in home games. Towson allows 63.0 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 6-6 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Towson’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The Tigers and Seawolves match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gonzalez is averaging 16.8 points for the Seawolves. Breauna Ware is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.