Towson faces Hofstra, aims to break road slide

Towson Tigers (6-16, 4-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-13, 4-7 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson travels to Hofstra looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Pride have gone 5-5 in home games. Hofstra is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 4-7 against conference opponents. Towson has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hofstra’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Towson gives up. Towson averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

