Towson and Delaware square off in conference matchup

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-13, 1-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (4-14, 2-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Wilson and Delaware take on Khady Leye and Towson in CAA play Friday.

The Tigers have gone 2-5 at home. Towson is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-6 in conference play. Delaware has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Towson’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Towson allows.

The Tigers and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Leye is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.