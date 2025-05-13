Toronto and Florida square off with series tied 2-2

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -143, Maple Leafs +120; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 2-0.

Toronto is 52-26-4 overall with a 23-10-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have scored 267 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

Florida has an 18-15-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to rank first in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has scored 33 goals with 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

