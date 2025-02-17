Toppin leads No. 12 Texas Tech against TCU after 32-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech visits TCU after JT Toppin scored 32 points in Texas Tech’s 93-55 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs are 12-2 on their home court. TCU has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 17-5 against opponents over .500.

TCU scores 68.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 67.0 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Chance McMillian is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15 points. Toppin is averaging 17.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.