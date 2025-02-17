Tonje leads No. 16 Wisconsin against Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Wisconsin hosts Illinois after John Tonje scored 32 points in Wisconsin’s 94-84 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Badgers have gone 12-1 at home. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 4.3.

The Fighting Illini are 9-7 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Wisconsin scores 81.5 points, 9.9 more per game than the 71.6 Illinois allows. Illinois scores 13.8 more points per game (84.3) than Wisconsin allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is averaging 10.4 points for the Badgers. Tonje is averaging 20.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Tomislav Ivisic is averaging 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.