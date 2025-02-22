Tonje leads No. 11 Wisconsin against Oregon

Oregon Ducks (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin faces Oregon after John Tonje scored 31 points in Wisconsin’s 95-74 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers have gone 13-1 at home. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Ducks are 8-8 in Big Ten play. Oregon ranks ninth in the Big Ten allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Wisconsin averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 6.0 more points per game (76.6) than Wisconsin allows (70.6).

The Badgers and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Winter is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Badgers. Tonje is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 11.6 points, six rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

