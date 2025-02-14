Tolivert leads Georgia State against Appalachian State after 26-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-11, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-12, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Appalachian State after Mikyla Tolivert scored 26 points in Georgia State’s 78-69 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.0 assists per game led by Crystal Henderson averaging 4.2.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 against conference opponents. Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Pericic averaging 3.5.

Georgia State scores 65.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.0 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 67.5 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 67.8 Georgia State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolivert is averaging 13.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eleyana Tafisi is averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Zada Porter is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 13.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.