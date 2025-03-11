Toledo takes on Central Michigan in MAC Tournament

Central Michigan Chippewas (14-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (22-7, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays in the MAC Tournament against Central Michigan.

The Rockets’ record in MAC play is 13-5, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Toledo averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Chippewas’ record in MAC action is 9-9. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Desrae Kyles averaging 8.0.

Toledo makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Central Michigan’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rockets won 80-70 in the last matchup on March 1. Kendall Carruthers led the Rockets with 20 points, and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington led the Chippewas with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rockets. Carruthers is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is averaging 16.6 points for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 12.9 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

