Toledo plays Northern Illinois after Carruthers’ 20-point outing

Toledo Rockets (21-6, 12-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (13-15, 6-10 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Northern Illinois after Kendall Carruthers scored 20 points in Toledo’s 80-70 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 6-7 at home. Northern Illinois has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 12-4 in MAC play. Toledo ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Northern Illinois averages 67.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 63.5 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelby Koker is averaging 14 points and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Lexi Carlsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rockets. Carruthers is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.