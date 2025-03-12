Toledo plays Central Michigan in MAC Tournament

Central Michigan Chippewas (14-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (22-7, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays in the MAC Tournament against Central Michigan.

The Rockets are 13-5 against MAC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Toledo is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas’ record in MAC play is 9-9. Central Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 6.6.

Toledo makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Central Michigan averages 64.6 points per game, 0.7 more than the 63.9 Toledo gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rockets won 80-70 in the last matchup on March 1. Kendall Carruthers led the Rockets with 20 points, and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington led the Chippewas with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khera Goss is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11 points. Sammi Mikonovwicz is shooting 58.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 12.9 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

