Toledo hosts Ohio following Paveletzke’s 20-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (16-14, 10-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-14, 9-8 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Toledo after Jackson Paveletzke scored 20 points in Ohio’s 83-79 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets are 8-4 on their home court. Toledo is 6-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 10-7 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

Toledo averages 77.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 75.4 Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Lewis is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Paveletzke is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

