Toledo hosts Northern Illinois following Jones’ 25-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-15, 1-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-8, 6-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Toledo after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-70 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets have gone 4-2 at home. Toledo has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-7 in conference play. Northern Illinois is 5-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Toledo makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Northern Illinois’ 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Simmons is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jones is averaging 17.3 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.