Toledo hosts Northern Illinois after Jones’ 25-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-15, 1-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-8, 6-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Toledo after Quentin Jones scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-70 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 4-2 in home games. Toledo has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 1-7 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Toledo makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Northern Illinois’ 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Rockets and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.