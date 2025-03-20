Toledo hosts Minnesota after Grocholski’s 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-11, 8-11 Big Ten) at Toledo Rockets (24-8, 15-6 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Toledo after Grace Grocholski scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 79-65 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Toledo averages 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Minnesota is third in the Big Ten allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Toledo makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Minnesota scores 10.2 more points per game (73.5) than Toledo allows to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grocholski is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.8 points. Amaya Battle is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.