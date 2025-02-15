Todd and Boston College host Stanford

Boston College Eagles (13-14, 4-10 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (12-12, 4-9 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Stanford after T’Yana Todd scored 24 points in Boston College’s 72-63 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 11-3 in home games. Stanford is third in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Bosgana averaging 5.3.

The Eagles are 4-10 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.2.

Stanford averages 72.7 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 68.7 Boston College allows. Boston College averages 72.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 67.8 Stanford gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ivey is averaging 4.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Todd is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.