Tillmon leads Prairie View A&M against Alabama State after 26-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-15, 3-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-11, 3-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Alabama State after Jordan Tillmon scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 78-70 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 4-0 in home games. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by CJ Hines averaging 2.8.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alabama State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Hines is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Marcel Bryant is averaging 10 points for the Panthers. Tillmon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.