Tight end Trey McBride agrees to 4-year deal with Cardinals, keeping him with team through 2029

Star tight end Trey McBride has agreed to a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as the franchise locks up one of the NFL’s best young players through the 2029 season.

The Cardinals confirmed the signing Thursday. Multiple reports said the deal is worth $76 million over the four seasons, including $43 million guaranteed, which would make him the league’s highest-paid tight end.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick out of Colorado State and he’s improved dramatically each season. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after catching 111 passes for 1,146 yards, finishing second in the league for a tight end in both categories.

McBride’s 221 career catches are the most for a tight end in his first three seasons in league history, surpassing George Kittle’s mark of 216 from 2017 to 2019.

The Cardinals hope McBride and second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. can be a formidable pass-catching duo for quarterback Kyler Murray, who took to social media Thursday to praise the deal.

FILE - Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb,File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb

“Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny!” Murray said on X. “More work to be done but a great day.”

McBride’s new deal is part of a busy offseason for the Cardinals, who finished 8-9 in 2024, missing the playoffs for a third straight season. They’ve beefed up several spots on the roster, particularly their defensive front, adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.

McBride is also well-liked off the field and was named the Cardinals’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2024.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.