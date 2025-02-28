Thybulle leads Yale against Cornell after 20-point game

Yale Bulldogs (3-21, 2-9 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-17, 3-8 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Cornell after Grace Thybulle scored 20 points in Yale’s 76-59 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red have gone 3-6 at home. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 28.0 rebounds. Emily Pape leads the Big Red with 5.6 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-9 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Egger averaging 6.9.

Cornell is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Yale allows to opponents. Yale’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Egger is averaging 15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Avery Lee is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

