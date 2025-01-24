Thybulle and Yale host Harvard

Yale Bulldogs (2-15, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-2, 3-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Harvard after Grace Thybulle scored 20 points in Yale’s 70-67 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Crimson have gone 6-0 at home. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Harmoni Turner averaging 14.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Harvard scores 70.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 71.5 Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Kiley Capstraw is averaging 5.8 points for the Bulldogs. Mackenzie Egger is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.