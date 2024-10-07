Thunderstorm delays start of Sunday night showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The threat of severe weather has delayed the start of the Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

A line of thunderstorms was rolling through the area around Acrisure Stadium around the time of the scheduled 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

