Thornton, Prairie View A&M Panthers take on the Grambling Tigers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-14, 3-8 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-13, 6-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kahia Warmsley and Grambling host Nyam Thornton and Prairie View A&M in SWAC action.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Grambling leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Alyssa Phillip leads the Tigers with 7.1 rebounds.

The Panthers are 3-8 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Grambling is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 41.6% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thornton is averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.